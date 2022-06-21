Shots fired at Glendale officers during burglary investigation: police

article

Police say shots were fired at a group of officers who were investigating a burglary at a home in Glendale.

The incident began when officers responded to a possible burglary in progress at 11 p.m. on June 20 at a home near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Glendale Police said.

Three suspects who were detained in connection to the burglary were placed into a patrol car.

As police continued their investigation, they heard four gunshots and a "whizzing" sound near them.

"There were seven officers in the area at the time," police said. "Officers extracted the suspects from the vehicle and moved everyone involved to safety."

No injuries were reported.

No suspects in the shooting have been identified.

