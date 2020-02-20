Suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl in Houston

article

Houston police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a young girl while she was playing in her front yard.

Police say the sexual assault occurred in the 10200 block of Harwin Drive at about 1:30 p.m. January 12.

Investigators say the suspect walked up to a 4-year-old girl as she was playing in the front yard of her apartment complex and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described only as a light-complected Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years of age, about 6 feet tall, with a mustache and a long black goatee. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie and glasses.

At this time, police do not believe the suspect is linked to any other sexual assault cases, but any other possible victims are asked to come forward.

Anyone who may have been a victim or who has information on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

MORE: Follow the latest local news