Suspect wanted for stealing jewelry from west Phoenix store in alleged armed robbery
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for help identifying a man accused of armed robbery at a store near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
The suspect reportedly visited the Curacao store in west Phoenix and stole multiple pieces of jewelry from a display counter.
"While the suspect was fleeing, he raised his hand towards an employee simulating a weapon," police said in a statement.
The man fled in a newer white Jeep Renegade, police say.
He was described as a 5'9", 180-pound Hispanic male in his late 20s. He reportedly has tattoos on his arms and neck, and he was seen wearing a black hat and green camo sweater.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Surveillance video caught the suspect on camera.
