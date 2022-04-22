Community garden 'oasis' to be built at downtown Phoenix park

Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix will be receiving a major addition this summer, according to city officials.

The park will add a one-acre sustainable "oasis," featuring native desert plants and shaded walking and seating areas.

The new feature is being paid for through a $2 million sponsorship from Republic Services and is part of the $45 million Hance Park Revitalization Project, which aims to add a myriad of upgrades and repairs to the park.

The new addition is already under construction just east of the playground and splash pad areas, and it is expected to be complete by February 2023.

