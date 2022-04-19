Expand / Collapse search
Arizona sergeant recovering after being shot in Camp Verde

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Yavapai County
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona sergeant recovering after being shot in Camp Verde

A tribal police officer continues to make progress in his recovery more than two months after being shot in the line of duty near Camp Verde.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - A tribal police officer continues to make progress in his recovery more than two months after being shot in the line of duty near Camp Verde.

32-year-old Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon suffered major injuries to his hip and pelvis while responding to a shots fired call back in February.

Brogdon has undergone three surgical procedures.

Arizona officer out of ICU after being shot in Camp Verde

Authorities with the Yavapai-Apache Nation have given an update on a tribal police officer who was seriously hurt following a shooting on Feb. 9.

In Camp Verde the morning of April 19, he spoke about his physical therapy and how he still struggles with pain.

As far as returning to work, Brogdon says his wife will want to talk him out of it, and his 6-year-old daughter wants him to retire.

"I got driven here by my chief of police and seeing him driving and listening to the radio, it's still in my heart. I don't know if I'll be allowed to do it, whether that's you know, talking with my wife about it, or whether God just tells me your body is not going to let you. I would still want to. It's still there for me and the calling is still there," he said.

"He is the leader of our family. He is the head of our household. Nothing runs smoothly without him, so I'm very grateful he's here," said ???????????? "It means the world that one, he's back home here with us, and two, is that he's pressing on and not giving up."

Sgt. Brogdon was released from a rehab center last week in Chandler. He has served on his force for the past five years. The suspect who wounded him was found dead last month.

Arizona police officer, his wife thank community for endless support after he was badly injured in the line of duty

On April 12, Sgt. Brogdon was released from the rehab facility, as his brothers and sisters in blue from other Arizona law enforcement agencies lined the hallways, showing their support for him as he made his way to the car for his caravan home.

