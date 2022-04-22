Expand / Collapse search
23 years later, double murder in Yavapai County remains unsolved

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Yavapai County works to solve 1999 cold case

PHOENIX - Yavapai County detectives are hoping for the public's help to solve a 23-year-old cold case involving the murders of two people.

On April 23, 1999, two bodies were found along Highway 93 between Wickenburg and Wikieup, and both of them had gunshot wounds to the head.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old William Rodriguez from Mesa and 20-year-old Rebecca Rubalcava from Phoenix.

Rodriguez was described as a 5'10", 175-pound Puerto Rican male with black hair and brown eyes. He was known as "Cuba" or "Cubano."

Rubalcava, who also went by Rebecca LaRue, was a 5'7", 140-pound white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at https://yavapaisw.com/. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.

