Fire at lithium battery storage facility in Chandler prompts evacuations

Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a lithium battery storage facility after smoke was spotted seeping from the building on Monday near 56th Street, southeast of Interstate 10 and Loop 202.

Investigators say there is no active fire, but that the break-down of the batteries was generating heat and smoke.

We saw a lot of water coming out of the doors, to try and keep the batteries cool.

Authorities are asking neighboring properties to evacuate, but it is not mandatory, just strongly recommended.

The Chandler Fire Department is working with the businesses involved and Salt River Project (SRP) to take measures this evening to reduce the hazard potential at the site. As a precaution, businesses within roughly a quarter-mile area are being notified of the need to evacuate the area by 6 p.m. tonight.

Crews continue to monitor the situation and are working with the owner to mitigate the problem.

One employee at a nearby business tells us the smell of the burning batteries was bad on April 20 when they opened the doors to release the gases.

"The best way I can describe it is like a burnt out electrical motor or something it smells really bad, but it's hard to describe because we've never smelled it before, but it smells like a piece of electronics that has burned out and its just emitting smoke, and it smells really bad if you do smell it," said Chris Kinzy.

The Fire Department says the facility is owned by a private company.

City of Chandler officials say all I-10 ramps to eastbound Loop 202 will be closed, and 56th Street will be closed between Frye and Allison roads by 6 p.m. April 21. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

