Suspected drunk driver crashes into police station, says she was ‘following her GPS’

By Austin Williams
drunk driver article

Photo shows a suspected drunk driver who crashed into a police department building. ( Portland Maine Police Department)

PORTLAND, Maine - A suspected drunk driver crashed through a police garage in Maine, authorities said in a Facebook post on Saturday. 

According to the Portland Maine Police Department, the 26-year-old female driver said she was simply following her GPS instructions.

However, officers who responded to the scene quickly determined that her excessive blood alcohol level greatly contributed to her reckless driving across a pedestrian plaza, lodging the car through the stairs of the police department’s garage.

Police say no one was injured and the crash only resulted in some property damage. 

"Please don't drink and drive," police wrote. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 