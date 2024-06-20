Suspected murder-suicide in Surprise leaves 2 people dead

article

Two people are dead in Surprise and one succumbed to what Surprise Police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 3 p.m. police responded to a home near Bell Road and Loop 303 when a neighbor called after checking on the home.

According to police, he discovered two people dead at the home.

While detectives believe one of the people was killed by shooting himself, the other cause of death for the other person was undetermined.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Police said that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Map of where the incident happened: