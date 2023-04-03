Expand / Collapse search
Suspects tried to bring in hundreds of fentanyl pills into Maricopa County jails, sheriff's office says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:23PM
Drug Busts
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 6

Seized drugs from suspects being booked into Maricopa County jails. Photo courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says several people being booked into jail had fentanyl, among other drugs, on them in the last few weeks.

There were more than 440 pills, suspected to be fentanyl, seized from suspects being booked into jail.

"There have been multiple incidents where contraband has been found during observation and strip searches on newly booked inmates. On one of the incidents an inmate attempted to hide something in his pocket after being let out of the restroom. Upon further search, the inmate was found to be in possession of a green leafy material, believed to be marijuana, and a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine," the sheriff's office said.

On April 2, a newly booked inmate was allegedly found with 100 blue pills, also suspected to be fentanyl.

The drugs were sent to a lab to confirm what they are and suspects will be charged accordingly, the sheriff's office said.