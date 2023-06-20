'Suspicious item' found in downtown Phoenix mailroom deemed safe, but still sparks questions

Phoenix Police are investigating a "suspicious item" found near 1st and Washington streets Tuesday afternoon.

It was found in the mailroom of a law office around 11 a.m. on June 20 by an employee who reportedly opened a package and saw an unknown substance inside.

Firefighters were called to the 18th floor of the downtown Phoenix building. They evacuated everyone on the floor as a precaution.

Details are limited but the substance, authorities say, is not dangerous.

"Hazardous material teams are reporting back that this not dangerous or harmful at all," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

Crews tested and metered the substance. All results came back negative, meaning it’s not dangerous.

"This is pretty big. When something like this happens, we want to take all precautionary measures and make sure that everyone is safe and everything checks out," Keller said.

Phoenix Fire says 19 people were evacuated and assessed. None of them required transportation to the hospital.

For now, the substance will be sent to a lab for more testing.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

Map of the area: