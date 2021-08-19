Capitol Hill evacuated as active bomb threat investigation underway

Capitol police say they're conducting an active bomb threat investigation and evacuating nearby buildings on Capitol Hill after a suspicious vehicle was identified near the Library of Congress.

Police officials say they responded to a black pick-up truck in the area, and that a man in the truck told them he had a bomb. In addition, they said, he had what appeared to be a detonator in his hand.

Law enforcement has been communicating with the man, police say.

Capitol police officials say they may know the man's name, but they did not share it with the media during an afternoon press conference.

D.C. police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

According to the Associated Press, snipers were also sent to the area near the Capitol and Supreme Court.

The following streets in the area have been closed:

- Independence Ave between 3rd St. SW to 2nd St SE

- Constitution Ave between 3rd St. NW and 2nd St. NE

- East Capitol NE between 1st St NE and 2nd St SE

In addition, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says the Capitol South station has been shut down due to the investigation. They're advising riders to use other travel options.

Capitol police are asking people to avoid the area.

Although Congress is in recess, people are working in the area.

Capitol Hill has been the scene of a number of violent incidents over the the past year - most notably the Jan. 6 riot.

During the Capitol riot, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, halting the joint session of Congress' vote certification process, which ultimately cemented President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

The day before the riot, a suspect planted pipe bombs at both the Republican National Committee’s and Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in D.C.. The FBI is still searching for the suspect.

Then, in April, one Capitol police officer was killed and another was injured when a car rammed into a protective barrier.

This is a breaking news alert – FOX 5 will have additional details as they become available.

