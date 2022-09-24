SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-10 "stack" interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the "stack" interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki says just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they received 911 calls about a sport utility vehicle that fell down from the ramp onto I-17.

Within a few minutes, troopers arrived at the scene and did locate a vehicle on the I-17 McDowell Road on-ramp.

"It was overturned and apparent that it did possibly come from the overpass, and we later confirmed that it did," said Melki.

"Three occupants located in and around the vehicle. One was ejected, and two were inside. It was one female and two males. The male has since deceased. A second male is in very critical.. life-threatening condition, and the female is stable," explained Melki.

What led up to the crash has not been determined.

"The reason we don't know at the moment, but we are investigating it.. possibly could have speed involved. We have also not ruled out impairment," said Melki.

The SUV fell 85 feet to the ground and landed on its roof.

No names have been released in this case.

During the investigation, the transition ramp from eastbound I-10 to southbound I-17 was shut down, along with the southbound I-17 McDowell Road on-ramp.

ADOT map of Valley freeway nicknames

