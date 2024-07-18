Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, East Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County
11
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:41 PM MST until THU 8:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:37 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:01 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Gila County
Dust Advisory
from THU 6:26 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Dust Advisory
from THU 5:55 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County

SWAT team surrounds a house in Tempe; human trafficking crackdown results in 42 arrests | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  July 18, 2024 6:48pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tempe SWAT incident; trafficking crackdown | Nightly Roundup

From a fiery police incident at a Tempe neighborhood to dozens of people who were arrested as part of a human trafficking operation in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a SWAT team incident that turned into a house fire to a human trafficking crackdown in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 18, 2024.

1. SWAT team arrived at a house in Tempe before it went up in flames

SWAT team surrounds burning home in Tempe

Smoke is billowing out of a Tempe home on Thursday afternoon as a SWAT team sits outside near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.

2. Mass human trafficking arrests made in Scottsdale crackdown 

42 arrested in Scottsdale human trafficking operation

A human trafficking operation in Scottsdale led to the arrest of dozens of suspects, police said.

3. 1 woman was shot dead in a shootout involving two cars

1 woman dead in a shootout in south Phoenix, others injured

Police say one woman is dead in a shootout that involved two vehicles in south Phoenix.

4. 2 semi-trucks catch fire in 24 hours on Interstate 10

Semi-truck burns on Interstate 10 near Baseline Road

A semi-truck fire caused a road closure on westbound Interstate 10 near Baseline Road on Thursday afternoon.

5. Members of the rarely-seen Mashco Piro tribe sighted near Amazon River

Rare video shows uncontacted Mashco Piro tribe in Amazon rainforest

Members of the uncontacted Mashco Piro tribe were recently seen on a riverbank in a remote part of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/18/24

We're running a bit above normal for this time of year.