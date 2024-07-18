SWAT team surrounds a house in Tempe; human trafficking crackdown results in 42 arrests | Nightly Roundup

Tempe SWAT incident; trafficking crackdown | Nightly Roundup
From a fiery police incident at a Tempe neighborhood to dozens of people who were arrested as part of a human trafficking operation in Scottsdale, here's a look at some of our top stories.
1. SWAT team arrived at a house in Tempe before it went up in flames
Smoke is billowing out of a Tempe home on Thursday afternoon as a SWAT team sits outside near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.
2. Mass human trafficking arrests made in Scottsdale crackdown
A human trafficking operation in Scottsdale led to the arrest of dozens of suspects, police said.
3. 1 woman was shot dead in a shootout involving two cars
Police say one woman is dead in a shootout that involved two vehicles in south Phoenix.
4. 2 semi-trucks catch fire in 24 hours on Interstate 10
A semi-truck fire caused a road closure on westbound Interstate 10 near Baseline Road on Thursday afternoon.
5. Members of the rarely-seen Mashco Piro tribe sighted near Amazon River
Members of the uncontacted Mashco Piro tribe were recently seen on a riverbank in a remote part of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/18/24
We're running a bit above normal for this time of year.