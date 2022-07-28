'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney says she doesn't make enough money to 'afford' LA: 'I take deals'

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:48 PM MDT until THU 7:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
17
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:41 PM MST until THU 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:20 PM MST until THU 5:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:02 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:43 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:37 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:09 PM MST until THU 3:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:19 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:38 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 3:45 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney says she doesn't make enough money to 'afford' LA: 'I take deals'

By Lauryn Overhultz
Published 
Updated 1:12PM
Entertainment
FOX Business

Sydney Sweeney revealed she can't take breaks in Hollywood or else she wouldn't be able to "afford" Los Angeles.

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards - Arrivals

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sweeney, 24, has starred in multiple big-name projects, including "Sharp Objects," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria." She most recently earned an Emmy nomination for her work as Cassie in "Euphoria."

However, the actress explained she "can’t get [her] mind to shut up" and she doesn't sleep over worries that she'll lose her relevance as a rising young star.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that," Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. "I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

Sweeney recently purchased a home in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles for a reported $3 million.

"They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," Sweeney added. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, 3% or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage."

To help fund her Hollywood lifestyle, Sweeney turned to brand deals. She currently serves at the celebrity face of Miu Miu and found herself starring in an Armani beauty campaign."If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A," she explained to the outlet. "I take deals because I have to."

Sweeney has been candid about her childhood and previously explained the financial hardships her family went through in order for her to launch her acting career at the age of 13.

At one point, the family shared one hotel room.

"We lived in one room," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "My mom and I shared a bed and my dad and little brother shared a couch."

The financial hardships also took a toll on her parents' marriage.

"I thought that if I made enough money, I’d be able to buy my parents’ house back and that I’d be able to put my parents back together," Sweeney said. "But when I turned 18, I only had $800 to my name. My parents weren’t back together and there was nothing I could do to help."

