Taco Bell to remove 9 items from menu, including Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos, XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Say it ain’t so! Taco Bell is removing several popular items from its menu come Sept. 12 to make way for new creations.

“Taco Bell is simplifying existing combo options to reflect our best-selling items and saying farewell to a few menu items to make room for future menu additions,” a Taco Bell spokeswoman said. “This menu simplification will make ordering easier and the kitchen more efficient, so customers can get their food faster than ever.”

Here is a list of the items that will be removed from the menu:

-Beefy Mini Quesadilla

-Chips and Salsa

-Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

-Double Decker Taco

-Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

-Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

-Double Tostada

-Power Menu Burrito

-XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

“We know change can be hard. But we don’t make these decisions without thoughtful consideration,” the spokeswoman said.

While details on what new items will be coming to the menu weren’t revealed, fans of the departing menu items have some time to grab the goodies before they’re gone.