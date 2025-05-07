Take a tour with SRP to see the reality of Arizona's water storage

The Brief FOX 10's John Hook got a bird's eye view of several lakes and dams in Arizona that store much of the state's water. We're headed to Bartlett Lake, Roosevelt Lake, Apache Lake, Canyon Lake and more. We're checking out how full the lakes and dams are, and if they align with the idea that Arizona is in a water crisis.



What if, despite what we often hear, Arizona is not in a water crisis? The more accurate term would be a persistent "water challenge."

It's the desert. We go through droughts. We have for thousands of years.

The key to ensuring our water supply is capturing as much water as we can during wet years, which are less frequent.

Here in the Valley, we capture water exceptionally well.

Come along as we take a tour of Arizona's lakes and dams with the Salt River Project (SRP).

By the numbers:

SRP took FOX 10's John Hook on a helicopter tour of the chain of seven lakes and dams on the Verde and Salt rivers that quench a thirsty and growing Valley.

We took a trip up the Verde River – a trickle in the spring due to a dry winter.

The SRP watershed covers 13,000 square miles.

As rain and snow fall, the plants and soil soak up nearly all of it. We only capture 1.12%.

So, where does the runoff go?

Verde River

Horseshoe Lake and Horseshoe Dam

Let's begin at the top of the Verde – Horseshoe Lake and Horseshoe Dam – named for its shape. They're at 62% capacity.

Horseshoe Lake and dam

Bartlett Lake

To the south, Bartlett Lake and dam, 48% full.

There's a plan to raise the dam wall a hundred feet. If approved, it would triple capacity.

Bartlett Lake and dam

What they're saying:

SRP hydrologist Jacob Richardson calls that a game-changer.

"If we have that dam in play, say in 2023, how would that have looked now?" he said.

2023 was one of our wettest years on record.

"With this dry year, yeah it would make a huge difference in our ability to store," Richardson said.

The Verde River system provides our water in the fall and winter.

We flew east across the Mazatzal Wilderness to the Salt River chain, which provides water in the spring and summer.

Roosevelt Lake

Roosevelt Lake and dam

First stop, Roosevelt Lake, which was formed by the Roosevelt Dam completed in 1911. It's the largest lake in the chain by far.

It accounts for 70% of SRP's reservoir storage.

In the 1990s, the dam was raised 77 feet, more than doubling its capacity. It also provides hydroelectric power to the Valley.

"As you can tell, these reservoirs are almost entirely full," Richardson said.

Roosevelt is called the dam that helped tame the Salt River, but it presents a challenge.

"In all of our reservoir operations, our mantra is, ‘we plan for dought, but prepare for floods,’" Richardson said.

We've had plenty of floods around Arizona. 1970, 1980, 1993.

Sometimes, there's just too much water. More often than not, the mission is to store more.

Apache Lake

Apache Lake

The next stop is five miles downstream on the Salt River, Apache Lake. It's a magnificent body of water framed by picturesque canyons.

It's dotted with cave dwellings dating back 800 years.

Apache Lake is formed by Horse Mesa Dam – the second-largest reservoir on the Salt River – which is 95% full.

"We don't maintain a flood control pool in any of these reservoirs. That is, again, to maximize the amount of potential energy stored within the water as we release it through the dams to generate electricity," Richardson explained.

Like Roosevelt, it serves a dual purpose. Water storage and energy production.

Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake

Heading west, we reach Canyon Lake, 45 minutes east of Phoenix, which is 94% full.

It was formed by Mormon Flat Dam, named after early Mormon settlers, completed in 1926. It also provides hydropower to the Valley.

Sagauro Lake

Sagauro Lake

The final link in the Salt River chain is Saguaro Lake, which was formed by Stewart Mountain Dam. Completed in 1928, it's currently at 92%.

It also serves several purposes, like water storage, flood control and hydroelectric power.

Granite Reef Dam

Granite Reef Dam

Finally, the end of the line, Granite Reef Dam, which was completed in 1908. It's where the Verde and Salt rivers merge along with the Central Arizona Project (CAP), delivering Colorado River water.

Granite Reef Dam was built to control flooding and divert water into the labyrinth of canals that deliver much of the Valley's water.

Farm land uses much of the state's water

Agriculture uses 74% of Arizona's water.

"They are just as much concerned about efficient water use as anybody because they understand that that's their livelihood. Without the water, they can't grow," Richardson explained.

Looking Ahead:

Because of Arizona's explosive growth over the years, we have traded water-intensive farm land for subdivisions, which use far less water.

Because of that, Arizona actually uses less water than we did in 1957, despite adding six million more people.

No, we aren't in a water crisis. Just a persistent water challenge.