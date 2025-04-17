Expand / Collapse search

Teacher accused of child sex crimes; shocking discovery at West Valley landfill | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 17, 2025 6:48pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct involving a Phoenix area teacher to a disturbing discovery at a landfill in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 17, 2025.

1. High school teacher accused of sex crimes

Featured

Phoenix high school teacher accused of child sex crimes
article

Phoenix high school teacher accused of child sex crimes

A teacher at Cortez High School in Phoenix has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes.

2. Influencer held giveaway in Phoenix

Featured

Instagram influencer 'That Was Epic' strikes again with $20k grocery giveaway in Phoenix
article

Instagram influencer 'That Was Epic' strikes again with $20k grocery giveaway in Phoenix

A Phoenix-based social media influencer hosted a $20,000 grocery giveaway at local store. It was just his latest endeavor to give back to the community.

3. Marijuana industry hopes for "revival" this Easter

Featured

Marijuana industry hopes 420 on Easter Sunday provides cannabis revival
article

Marijuana industry hopes 420 on Easter Sunday provides cannabis revival

The cannabis industry has been in a two-year slump but with Easter falling on 420, the industry is hoping for a market revival.

4. Arizona Congresswoman plans El Salvador trip

Featured

Rep. Yassamin Ansari plans trip to El Salvador to demand return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
article

Rep. Yassamin Ansari plans trip to El Salvador to demand return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The Supreme Court has ruled that Kilmar Abrego Garcia should be returned to the United States after he was deported to a prison in El Salvador and one Arizona Representative is working to make sure that happens.

5. Shocking find at West Valley landfill

Featured

Human remains found in landfill, Surprise Police say
article

Human remains found in landfill, Surprise Police say

Surprise Police say a worker at a privately-run landfill discovered what appeared to be a body just before 7 a.m. on April 17.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler conditions on Thursday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler conditions on Thursday in Phoenix

Cooler and breezy conditions are expected on Thursday in Phoenix. We'll see a high in the low-80s.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews