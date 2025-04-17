Teacher accused of child sex crimes; shocking discovery at West Valley landfill | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct involving a Phoenix area teacher to a disturbing discovery at a landfill in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 17, 2025.
1. High school teacher accused of sex crimes
A teacher at Cortez High School in Phoenix has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes.
2. Influencer held giveaway in Phoenix
A Phoenix-based social media influencer hosted a $20,000 grocery giveaway at local store. It was just his latest endeavor to give back to the community.
3. Marijuana industry hopes for "revival" this Easter
The cannabis industry has been in a two-year slump but with Easter falling on 420, the industry is hoping for a market revival.
4. Arizona Congresswoman plans El Salvador trip
The Supreme Court has ruled that Kilmar Abrego Garcia should be returned to the United States after he was deported to a prison in El Salvador and one Arizona Representative is working to make sure that happens.
5. Shocking find at West Valley landfill
Surprise Police say a worker at a privately-run landfill discovered what appeared to be a body just before 7 a.m. on April 17.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Cooler and breezy conditions are expected on Thursday in Phoenix. We'll see a high in the low-80s.