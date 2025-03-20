Teacher arrested for peeing during class; Man with knife shot and killed by Chandler PD | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a Phoenix teacher arrested for allegedly peeing in a can during class to a knife-wielding man shot and killed by police in Chandler, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 20, 2025.
1. Teacher arrested for peeing in can during class
Featured
A Phoenix elementary school teacher is accused of criminal charges after police say he peed into a can during class, and students saw his private parts.
2. Knife-welding man shot and killed in Chandler
Featured
An armed domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by Chandler Police on Thursday afternoon, the department said.
3. Bar brawl in Phoenix leaves 22-year-old dead
Featured
A late-night brawl at a downtown Phoenix bar claimed the life of a 22-year-old man, the Phoenix Police Department said. No arrests have been made, and investigators are seeking tips.
4 Phoenix yoga instructor missing since February
Featured
Friends and family are searching for Marcus Freiberger, a well-known yoga instructor from Phoenix's Melrose District. The 45-year-old has been missing for almost a month.
5. Did you miss Free Cone Day at DQ?