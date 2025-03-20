Expand / Collapse search

Teacher arrested for peeing during class; Man with knife shot and killed by Chandler PD | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 20, 2025 6:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a Phoenix teacher arrested for allegedly peeing in a can during class to a knife-wielding man shot and killed by police in Chandler, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 20, 2025.

1. Teacher arrested for peeing in can during class

Featured

Phoenix teacher arrested after allegedly peeing into a can while at his desk
article

Phoenix teacher arrested after allegedly peeing into a can while at his desk

A Phoenix elementary school teacher is accused of criminal charges after police say he peed into a can during class, and students saw his private parts.

2. Knife-welding man shot and killed in Chandler

Featured

PD: Knife-wielding Chandler man shot and killed by police
article

PD: Knife-wielding Chandler man shot and killed by police

An armed domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by Chandler Police on Thursday afternoon, the department said.

3. Bar brawl in Phoenix leaves 22-year-old dead

Featured

Late night Phoenix bar brawl kills a young man, PD says
article

Late night Phoenix bar brawl kills a young man, PD says

A late-night brawl at a downtown Phoenix bar claimed the life of a 22-year-old man, the Phoenix Police Department said. No arrests have been made, and investigators are seeking tips.

4 Phoenix yoga instructor missing since February

Featured

Popular Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing after scheduled blind date
article

Popular Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing after scheduled blind date

Friends and family are searching for Marcus Freiberger, a well-known yoga instructor from Phoenix's Melrose District. The 45-year-old has been missing for almost a month.

5. Did you miss Free Cone Day at DQ?

Featured

Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen: Here's how you can get yours