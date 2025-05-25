Tears, hugs and gratitude at Sky Harbor for Marine's reunion with family

The Brief Marine Corporal Josue Cisneros was reunited with his family at Sky Harbor Airport thanks to a non-profit organization. Miles for Military helped Josue with a free flight to Phoenix just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Cisneros was happy to be home for the holiday, honoring military members like himself.



A reunion, months in the making, took place between a Marine from Phoenix and his family.

We were there for there at Sky Harbor International Airport where this sweet Memorial Day moment occurred.

Why you should care:

It was a reunion filled with happy tears and lots of hugs.

Marine Corporal Josue Cisneros was hoping to come home for his sister's graduation and his birthday, but there weren't a ton of options.

Then, the non-profit Miles for Military stepped in, giving Josue a free flight to Phoenix and the chance to spend quality time with his loved ones.

His mom and sister embraced him at baggage claim today, sharing their joy and pride for their favorite Marine.

What they're saying:

Josue says he's looking forward to seeing his friends and his dog, too, and feels blessed to be chosen for this special opportunity.

"My family, they mean the world to me. It's really great to be honest. If it wasn't for Miles for Military I would not be able to be here for the next two weeks, so I'm really grateful for the opportunity they gave me," said Cpl. Josue Cisneros of the United States Marine Corps.

"I'm so proud of him because he's just come so far. We were luckily able to see him get promoted too, so I'm just, I'm happy to see how far he's coming along and all his accomplishments," said Leslie Cisneros, Josue's sister.

Josue says Memorial Day weekend means a lot to him, as he's honored to wear a military uniform and wants to recognize those who have served and are no longer with us.