Teen accused of sideswiping Mesa police car, leading officers on pursuit

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he sideswiped a Mesa police car and led officers on a pursuit that ended in Phoenix, authorities said.

The original incident began after a large group of cars were reportedly doing donuts near Country Club and Broadway.

Several vehicles sped away when police arrived, and one officer tried to pull over a Corvette. The driver refused to pull over and took off.

Police say the Corvette sideswiped a patrol car in the process.

A Mesa PD helicopter and Phoenix PD helicopter took turns tracking the vehicle from the air. DPS troopers tried to lay down spike strips to stop the car.

At some point, the Corvette lost two tires and the teen driver ran into a home near 40th Street and Grant.

The teen was arrested and will face multiple charges.

Where the incident started: