Teen accused of threatening Goodyear elementary school

The Brief A teen accused of threatening Estrella Mountain Elementary School has been arrested. The threat was made online and through text messages, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Since early September, MCAO says they have received nearly a dozen cases involving school threats.



A teenager accused of making a terrorist threat against an elementary school in Goodyear has been arrested.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says the teen was taken into custody on Sept. 25 after a threat was made against Estrella Mountain Elementary School.

"The threat occurred while the juvenile was online with other teens, as well as via text messages," MCAO said in a statement.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, they were not identified.

"What children and parents need to understand is that these threats are very serious, and we take them seriously," Maricopa County Attorney Mitchell said. "There’s much more to it than just ‘kids being kids.’ Lives are disrupted even if a shot is never fired. At a minimum, school days are interrupted because kids are sent home, or parents keep them home for a day or more. At worst, an active threat can cause trauma that takes a long time to overcome. This is also a drain on law enforcement resources."

MCAO says since the beginning of September, they have received 11 cases involving threats made by juveniles against Valley schools.

"I know we say this often, but it’s important: parents need to talk with their kids," Mitchell added. "Monitor their online activity and help them understand that this is not a game. There are real consequences that can affect the rest of their young lives."