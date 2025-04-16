Teen allegedly brought gun to Valley school; ASU students' visas revoked l Morning News Brief

Wednesday marks day seven of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix; a bill to increase the consequences for stolen valor in Arizona has passed in the state Senate; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 16.
1. Gun on campus prompts lockdown
Police say a 17-year-old student who brought a gun to Highland High School is also tied to an alleged residential burglary.
2. Immigration crackdown
University officials say the visa revocations were unrelated to campus protests in 2024 over the Israel-Hamas War, and said they are "committed to fully supporting" all of the affected students.
3. ‘Doomsday Mom' murder trial
Wednesday marks day seven of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial, and the state of Arizona could rest their case as soon as today against the so-called "Doomsday Mom."
4. Deadly track meet stabbing
Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony was released from jail on Monday after posting bond. There are several conditions the 17-year-old must follow while on house arrest.
5. Bodycam footage released
Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa searched these symptoms in the days before her death. The couple were found deceased in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26, 2025.
Today's weather
A warm Wednesday in Phoenix with a high near 92 degrees.