Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, White Mountains
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Teen allegedly brought gun to Valley school; ASU students' visas revoked l Morning News Brief

Published  April 16, 2025 9:52am MST
Doomsday Murder Trial Day 7 l Morning Headlines April 16

Wednesday marks day seven of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix; a bill to increase the consequences for stolen valor in Arizona has passed in the state Senate; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 16.

A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun on campus at an East Valley high school; more than 50 international ASU students are facing deportation after their visas were revoked; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 16.

1. Gun on campus prompts lockdown

Student accused of bringing gun to Gilbert high school

Police say a 17-year-old student who brought a gun to Highland High School is also tied to an alleged residential burglary.

2. Immigration crackdown

Dozens of ASU international students had visas revoked amid immigration crackdown

University officials say the visa revocations were unrelated to campus protests in 2024 over the Israel-Hamas War, and said they are "committed to fully supporting" all of the affected students.

3. ‘Doomsday Mom' murder trial

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 7

Wednesday marks day seven of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial, and the state of Arizona could rest their case as soon as today against the so-called "Doomsday Mom."

4. Deadly track meet stabbing

Karmelo Anthony bond conditions, what's next

Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony was released from jail on Monday after posting bond. There are several conditions the 17-year-old must follow while on house arrest.

5. Bodycam footage released

Gene Hackman's wife researched symptoms of illness in days before her death, records show

Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa searched these symptoms in the days before her death. The couple were found deceased in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26, 2025.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warm Wednesday, but big changes ahead

A warm Wednesday in Phoenix with a high near 92 degrees.

