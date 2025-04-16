Teen allegedly brought gun to Valley school; ASU students' visas revoked l Morning News Brief

A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun on campus at an East Valley high school; more than 50 international ASU students are facing deportation after their visas were revoked; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 16.

1. Gun on campus prompts lockdown

2. Immigration crackdown

3. ‘Doomsday Mom' murder trial

4. Deadly track meet stabbing

5. Bodycam footage released

Today's weather