Teen allegedly shoots and kills his dad; Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: this week's top stories

By
Updated  June 2, 2024 4:25pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix

3 killed in crash; cold case solved | Crime Files

In this Crime Files segment, we're looking at reports including three people being killed in an alleged DUI wrong-way crash near Fountain Hills; a 14-year-old allegedly shooting and killing his dad and a Scottsdale cold case being solved decades later.

A decades-old Scottsdale cold case has been solved; a man is arrested after allegedly killing three people in a wrong-way DUI crash and a teen reportedly shot and killed his dad.

Here are the top stories from May 26-June 1.

1. 14-year-old shot, killed his father in Glendale: police

14-year-old shot, killed his father in Glendale: police
14-year-old shot, killed his father in Glendale: police

A teenager accused of shooting and killing his father at a home near 67th and Olive Avenues has been arrested.

2. Driver accused of murder in wrong-way crash that killed 3

Driver accused of murder in wrong-way crash that killed 3
Driver accused of murder in wrong-way crash that killed 3

A man who authorities say drove the wrong way on State Route 87 near Fountain Hills and crashed into another vehicle, killing three people, has been arrested.

3. Family mourns after Memorial Day weekend crash leaves 3 people dead

Family mourns after Memorial Day weekend crash leaves 3 people dead
Family mourns after Memorial Day weekend crash leaves 3 people dead

The family of Emy Rodriguez is mourning after the 42-year-old mother of four's life was taken in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on SR 87.

4. Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'Completely heartsick and devastated'

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'Completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'Completely heartsick and devastated'

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 2024 North American tour to spend time with her family, with refunds for Ticketmaster purchases to be automatically processed, according to Live Nation.

5. Social Security recipients will get one less payment in June – here's why

Social Security recipients will get one less payment in June – here's why
Social Security recipients will get one less payment in June – here's why

Here's why some Social Security recipients will miss a payment in June.

6. Dog found dead in a Phoenix apartment after being left on a balcony in 103 degree heat, woman arrested

Dog found dead in a Phoenix apartment after being left on a balcony in 103 degree heat, woman arrested
Dog found dead in a Phoenix apartment after being left on a balcony in 103 degree heat, woman arrested

A 31-year-old woman from Phoenix was jailed on animal cruelty charges after her dog was found dead in an apartment on May 29.

7. Woman living under alias in Canada named as Scottsdale cold case suspect

Woman living under alias in Canada named as Scottsdale cold case suspect
Woman living under alias in Canada named as Scottsdale cold case suspect

A 30-year-old Scottsdale cold case that was featured on "Unsolved Mysteries" is officially closed.

8. As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries

As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries
As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries

The former president may have trouble gaining entry to these countries as a convicted felon. See the full list.

9. Las Vegas alien video shows at least 2 'beings' using 'cloaking' device, analyst claims

Las Vegas alien video shows at least 2 'beings' using 'cloaking' device, analyst claims
Las Vegas alien video shows at least 2 'beings' using 'cloaking' device, analyst claims

A crime scene reconstruction expert broke down a video of a reported alien sighting and pointed out two "visual anomalies" that he believes are aliens.

10. Bear put down after roaming Prescott Valley neighborhood

Bear put down after roaming Prescott Valley neighborhood
Bear put down after roaming Prescott Valley neighborhood

A bear that escaped and roamed a Prescott Valley neighborhood had to be put down, officials said.