Teen allegedly shoots and kills his dad; Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: this week's top stories

A decades-old Scottsdale cold case has been solved; a man is arrested after allegedly killing three people in a wrong-way DUI crash and a teen reportedly shot and killed his dad.

Here are the top stories from May 26-June 1.

1. 14-year-old shot, killed his father in Glendale: police

2. Driver accused of murder in wrong-way crash that killed 3

3. Family mourns after Memorial Day weekend crash leaves 3 people dead

4. Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'Completely heartsick and devastated'

5. Social Security recipients will get one less payment in June – here's why

6. Dog found dead in a Phoenix apartment after being left on a balcony in 103 degree heat, woman arrested

7. Woman living under alias in Canada named as Scottsdale cold case suspect

8. As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries

9. Las Vegas alien video shows at least 2 'beings' using 'cloaking' device, analyst claims

10. Bear put down after roaming Prescott Valley neighborhood