Teen arrested following deadly collision in West Phoenix: police

The Brief A 19-year-old driver has been arrested on manslaughter and aggravated assault charges following a fatal two-car collision in the West Valley. The crash occurred early Sunday morning near 67th and Virginia Avenues, resulting in the death of 38-year-old Juan Andres Ortiz and the injury of two other passengers. The arrested driver, Andy Lepe, was reportedly speeding without headlights and was showing signs of impairment.



A 19-year-old is behind bars following a deadly collision in the West Valley early Sunday morning.

What we know:

At 3:16 a.m. on Nov. 23, Phoenix Police responded to a collision near 67th Avenue and Virginia Avenue.

Officers arrived to find one of the drivers, identified as 38-year-old Juan Andres Ortiz, with serious injuries. Ortiz was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other adults were found injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the other vehicle involved was identified as 19-year-old Andy Lepe, who officers said was showing signs of impairment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lepe was traveling northbound on 67th Ave as Ortiz was making a left turn onto Virginia Ave from southbound 67th Ave when the two collided.

Lepe was reportedly speeding without his headlights on before the crash.

What's next:

Lepe was processed for his impairment at the time of the collision, but additional charges related to the impairment are pending toxicology results.

The teen was arrested and booked on several charges, including manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment.

Map of the collision location.