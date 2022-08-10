Expand / Collapse search
Teen boy dies after being partly pulled into woodchipper in Lehigh County, officials say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:54AM
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - A woodchipper accident turned deadly after police say a teenage boy succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say he was partially pulled into a commercial woodchipper while working on Excelsior Road in Whitehall Township.

The boy, identified as 17-year-old Isiah M. Bedocs, died after being medically evacuated to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

He died by accident due to multiple traumatic injuries, according to an autopsy by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

His death is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police, Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit, Home Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Stew's Towing.