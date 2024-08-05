Teen dead following overnight shooting in Guadalupe

A person is dead, according to MCSO, following an overnight shooting in Guadalupe.

The incident, per a spokesperson with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, happened in the area of Avenida del Yaqui, the name used for Priest Drive in Guadalupe, and Calle Guadalupe, which is the name for Guadalupe Road in the community. Deputies were sent to the area at around 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 4.

The victim, identified by MCSO as a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, and he later died at the hospital.

MCSO's homicide unit will investigate the case, according to a spokesperson with the office.

Where the shooting happened