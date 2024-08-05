Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Superior, New River Mesa, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Yuma County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Teen dead following overnight shooting in Guadalupe

By
Updated  August 5, 2024 9:12am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Teen dead following Guadalupe shooting

The teen, according to police, was shot in a neighborhood near Guadalupe Road and Priest Drive in Guadalupe.

GUADALUPE, Ariz. - A person is dead, according to MCSO, following an overnight shooting in Guadalupe.

The incident, per a spokesperson with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, happened in the area of Avenida del Yaqui, the name used for Priest Drive in Guadalupe, and Calle Guadalupe, which is the name for Guadalupe Road in the community. Deputies were sent to the area at around 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 4.

The victim, identified by MCSO as a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, and he later died at the hospital.

MCSO's homicide unit will investigate the case, according to a spokesperson with the office.

Where the shooting happened