Teen dies after downtown Phoenix shooting, suspect sought

By
Published  January 6, 2026 10:44am MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Aaron Williams, 17, died at the hospital after he was found shot on Jan. 2 near 7th and Garfield Streets.
    • No arrests have been made, but investigators believe multiple witnesses were in the area at the time of the shooting.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A teenager is dead following a shooting in downtown Phoenix, and police say no suspects are in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 2 near 7th and Garfield Streets.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Aaron Williams with at least one gunshot wound. Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police believe there were multiple witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting, and they asked anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151.  You can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

"Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case," police said.

Map of where the shooting happened

