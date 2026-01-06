Teen dies after downtown Phoenix shooting, suspect sought
PHOENIX - A teenager is dead following a shooting in downtown Phoenix, and police say no suspects are in custody.
What we know:
The shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 2 near 7th and Garfield Streets.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Aaron Williams with at least one gunshot wound. Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Police believe there were multiple witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting, and they asked anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151. You can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
"Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case," police said.
Map of where the shooting happened
