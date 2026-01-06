Teen dies after downtown Phoenix shooting, suspect sought

The Brief Aaron Williams, 17, died at the hospital after he was found shot on Jan. 2 near 7th and Garfield Streets. No arrests have been made, but investigators believe multiple witnesses were in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A teenager is dead following a shooting in downtown Phoenix, and police say no suspects are in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 2 near 7th and Garfield Streets.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found 17-year-old Aaron Williams with at least one gunshot wound. Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police believe there were multiple witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting, and they asked anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151. You can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

"Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case," police said.

Map of where the shooting happened