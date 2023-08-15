Teen driver flees the scene of a deadly Phoenix crash, PD says

A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix Monday night, the police department said.

The crash happened on Aug. 14 around 9:30 p.m. near Indian School Road and 75th Avenue.

Officers responded to the crash site and found an unidentified woman injured. She was taken to the hospital where she died, Sgt. Brian Bower said.

An investigation shows the woman is thought to have been crossing 75th Avenue, not using the crosswalk, when she was hit by an SUV driving north.

"The driver of the SUV left the area and was followed to a house near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road where he was witnessed going into the house," Bower said.

Officers were able to speak with the driver who's identified as a teen boy.

"The driver was evaluated for intoxication which no signs were noted," Bower said. "Detectives have recommended the juvenile for charges of leaving the scene of a fatal collision."

Map of where the crash happened: