16-year-old injured in Glendale shooting

Updated  June 20, 2024 8:29am MST
Crime and Public Safety
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A teenager has been hospitalized after being shot in Glendale.

The shooting happened just before midnight on June 19 in a parking lot near 67th and Peoria Avenues.

Glendale Police say the teen has life-threatening injuries.

"Information is very limited at this time. Detectives are responding to the scene to assume the investigation," police said.

No further details on the shooting have been released.

Map of where the shooting happened