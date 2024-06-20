16-year-old injured in Glendale shooting

A teenager has been hospitalized after being shot in Glendale.

The shooting happened just before midnight on June 19 in a parking lot near 67th and Peoria Avenues.

Glendale Police say the teen has life-threatening injuries.

"Information is very limited at this time. Detectives are responding to the scene to assume the investigation," police said.

No further details on the shooting have been released.

A 16-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after being shot near 67th and Peoria Avenues.

Map of where the shooting happened