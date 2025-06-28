Teen killed, man hurt after pursuit ends in fiery Avondale crash

The Brief A teenager is dead, and a man is in critical condition following a fiery crash on June 28 in Avondale. Police say the incident stemmed from an attempted traffic stop in west Phoenix where the driver sped away from officers. The teen wasn't identified.



Police say a teenager is dead, and a man is in critical condition after a vehicle fled from police in west Phoenix before crashing into a store in Avondale and erupting in flames early Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, officers tried stopping a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road at around 1:30 a.m. on June 28. The driver didn't stop and sped away from the officers.

The car was seen getting onto westbound Interstate 10. A police helicopter spotted the vehicle and followed. The vehicle drove to the area of Dysart and Buckeye Roads where police say it crashed into a store and caught fire.

Officers and firefighters responded and put out the flames. The adult driver and teenage passenger were taken to a hospital where the teen later died. The driver remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The teen wasn't identified. It's unknown why the driver fled from the initial traffic stop and why the vehicle crashed.

What's next:

Police say charges from the incident are pending upon the driver's release from the hospital.

Map of where the crash happened