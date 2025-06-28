Teen killed, man hurt after pursuit ends in fiery Avondale crash
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police say a teenager is dead, and a man is in critical condition after a vehicle fled from police in west Phoenix before crashing into a store in Avondale and erupting in flames early Saturday morning.
What we know:
According to Phoenix Police, officers tried stopping a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road at around 1:30 a.m. on June 28. The driver didn't stop and sped away from the officers.
The car was seen getting onto westbound Interstate 10. A police helicopter spotted the vehicle and followed. The vehicle drove to the area of Dysart and Buckeye Roads where police say it crashed into a store and caught fire.
Officers and firefighters responded and put out the flames. The adult driver and teenage passenger were taken to a hospital where the teen later died. The driver remains in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The teen wasn't identified. It's unknown why the driver fled from the initial traffic stop and why the vehicle crashed.
What's next:
Police say charges from the incident are pending upon the driver's release from the hospital.
Map of where the crash happened