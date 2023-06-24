Expand / Collapse search
Teenage boy shot in west Phoenix, no arrests made

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Teenage boy shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - A gunman is still on the loose after a teenage boy was shot near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road on Friday night.

Investigators say the teen was actively running away from a man in a car when he was shot, but details behind what caused the shooting are unclear.

Officers found the wounded victim in a large open area near 101st Avenue and Campbell. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive his injuries.

No suspect description was released.

