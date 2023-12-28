Teenager accused of shooting man in south Phoenix

A teenager is behind bars following a shooting in south Phoenix that left a man injured.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 near Central and Euclid Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds and a suspect who was being restrained by witnesses.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators say there was an altercation between the suspect and victim before the shooting and an attempted armed robbery took place.

The suspect was booked into a juvenile correction center. He is accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

No names were released in this case.

