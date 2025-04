The Brief A teenager is dead, and two others are in critical condition after a crash in Phoenix. The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.



A teenage boy has died, and two others are critically hurt after a crash near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The collision happened on Saturday, April 19 in south Phoenix.

A teenager, a man and woman were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The teen died from his injuries.

Big picture view:

Streets in the area were shut down as police investigate.

Map of where the crash happened: