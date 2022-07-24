Tempe apartment shooting leaves two injured, suspect dead

article

Tempe police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead and another in life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to the Omnia on 8th Apartments at around 11 p.m. on July 23 after someone discovered a person with a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that multiple residents had been fighting when someone started shooting, injuring two people. One of the victims was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and the other victim's condition is unknown.

The suspected shooter was found dead in his apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, and everyone involved has been accounted for.

The investigation is ongoing.

More Arizona headlines

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).