Tempe apartment shooting leaves two injured, suspect dead

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
A shooting investigation at the Omnia on 8th Apartments. article

A shooting investigation at the Omnia on 8th Apartments.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead and another in life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to the Omnia on 8th Apartments at around 11 p.m. on July 23 after someone discovered a person with a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that multiple residents had been fighting when someone started shooting, injuring two people. One of the victims was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and the other victim's condition is unknown.

The suspected shooter was found dead in his apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, and everyone involved has been accounted for.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).