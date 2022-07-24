Expand / Collapse search
Man suffers burns after fire at Maryvale home

PHOENIX - A man has been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Maryvale home early Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials say they were called to a house near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 5:30 a.m. on July 24 and discovered flames coming from the roof.

First responders were able to put out the fire, and a man in his 50s was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

