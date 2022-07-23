Flash flood Warning in Coconino County burn scar areas: Live radar, updates

Parts of Coconino County, including where there are burn scars from recent wildfires, are under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, says the National Weather Service on July 23.

When areas of burn scars are flooded, water rushes down on the slick, burned areas quickly and is extremely powerful. This monsoon season is already shaping up to be the worst Coconino County has seen in a decade, because the Pipeline Fire just re-burned the same area of the mountain as the Schultz Fire.

As for Sunday weather, a Flood Watch was issued for all of Maricopa, Pinal and Gila counties beginning in the afternoon and ending Monday morning.

For more weather watches and warnings, click here.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Live updates + radar:

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.