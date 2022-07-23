Deadly shooting at Maryvale bar under investigation

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed at a bar in Maryvale early Saturday morning.

The shooting, which broke out at around 2 a.m., happened at the Purple Turtle Sports Bar and Grill near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Authorities say a man in his 20s had been found with gunshot wounds to his body, and he died from his injuries at the hospital.

Another man has been detained in connection to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

