Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another car, killing 3 people in north Phoenix

Police say a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into another car, killing three people during the early-morning hours of July 22 in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department initially responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames.

Six people who were inside the stolen car, four teenagers and two women, were transported to hospitals in serious condition.

Phoenix Police described the scene as chaotic and said all three people inside the other vehicle died at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

"Inside that stolen vehicle were six people, they ranged from teenagers to young adults; those six people were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. "The vehicle that erupted into flames we believe to be three adults, however, they have not been identified at this point. Those three people did die from their injuries."

The intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird will be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Three people are dead and several others have been hospitalized following an early-morning crash on July 22 in north Phoenix.

