I-10 in Chandler reopens after deadly crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:34AM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

I-10 at Wild Horse Pass closed due to deadly crash

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Wild Horse Pass have reopened Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The Gila River Police Dept. and the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety are investigating the crash.

No details were released about how many people died or what caused the collision.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

The scene of a crash investigation at I-10 near Wild Horse Pass.

The scene of a crash investigation at I-10 near Wild Horse Pass.