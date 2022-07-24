I-10 in Chandler reopens after deadly crash
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Wild Horse Pass have reopened Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.
The Gila River Police Dept. and the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety are investigating the crash.
No details were released about how many people died or what caused the collision.
There is no estimated time to reopen.
The scene of a crash investigation at I-10 near Wild Horse Pass.