Apparent Glendale drive-by shooting ends in crash; suspects still missing

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Glendale Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that ended in a crash on Saturday afternoon that began at an apartment complex.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene near 83rd and Glendale avenues for reports of several shots fired.

Witness reported seeing a man shooting at another man, and another caller says they saw three people in a maroon-colored car shooting at a man. They reportedly fled the scene in opposite directions, and the victim left in a silver Ford Fusion.

That's when officers then got reports of someone in the maroon car shooting at the silver car. Police say the silver car crashed into a wall and the driver of the maroon car left.

The man in the silver car was taken to the hospital as a precaution and has minor injuries.

As for those in the maroon car, they reportedly haven't been caught.

