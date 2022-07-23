Expand / Collapse search

Suspect wanted after stabbing at Armed Forces Career Center in Tempe

By FOX 10 Staff
TEMPE, Ariz. - The Tempe Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of stabbing a person at the Armed Forces Career Center in early July.

Authorities say he caused "injury to the victim's neck with a knife" on July 5 at the facility near 16th Street and Broadway Road. The extent of those injuries are unknown.

The suspect is described as a bald Hispanic man with a medium build and a mustache. 

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with gangsters on the front and the word "SLAM" in the back. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.

