Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Dust Advisory
from FRI 7:18 PM MST until FRI 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Arizona family remembers pregnant travelling nurse killed in wrong-way crash

By
Published 
Updated 7:41PM
Mohave County
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A Phoenix area mother and beloved travel nurse died in a car crash while on her way to work, and her family is sharing her story, in hopes to remember her not by the crash, but by the legacy she leaves behind.

"She was driving, on her way to work that day, and I didn't get a call," said Garcia's widower, Mazi Mowzoon.

The crash that killed Karen Garcia Rodriguez happened late at night on July 10. Garcia was heading to the hospital in Kingman to care for others as a nurse when she was transported instead as a car crash victim.

"There is a portion of that freeway that is pretty dangerous, and there's also no cell service, so we'd always worry that we couldn't communicate at that time, and that worry became a reality," said Mowzoon.

According to DPS officials, a fatal crossover collision happened on the freeway.

"That night is replayed, every night, in my head," said Mowzoon. "She was 32 weeks pregnant, and we had a baby girl on the way. We lost the baby as well."

Besides her husband, Garcia also leaves behind a 10-year-old and a five-year-old. 

Right now, Mowzoon wants to focus not on his wife's death, but on her life. Garcia was a DACA recipient who worked against the odds to graduate with her GED, and become a nurse on the front lines of the pandemic.

"There are heroes in certain communities, and I know she's a hero in this community. That means a lot to us," said Mowzoon.

That is a message echoed by Garcia's colleagues.

"She was very selfless, and she was an empath with her patients," said Ashley Merida, Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses. "She was an extraordinary nurse, but being able to empathize and put herself in their shoes, and really be able to do what she would want for her family, that's exactly the type of nurse that she was."

Even in death, Garcia is helping others.

"She was an organ donor. She saw first hand what skin grafts and everything, people who were donors, how it affected, so she wanted to do it, and I honored her wishes," said Mowzoon.

250 people were at the memorial for Garcia, and Mowzoon said that is a testament to how many people his late wife impacted.

Karen Garcia Rodriguez (Courtesy: Mazi Mowzoon)

Karen Garcia Rodriguez (Courtesy: Mazi Mowzoon)