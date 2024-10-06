Tempe bicyclists injured after SUV driver hits them

article

The Brief An SUV driver allegedly hit several people on bikes early Sunday morning. The bicyclists are expected to recover. There's no word on what caused the driver to hit the victims.



Several bicyclists were injured after a driver in an SUV reportedly hit them in Tempe early in the morning on Sunday.

The Oct. 6 crash happened near College Avenue and 15th Street around 7:45 a.m., the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department said.

Five bicyclists were hit by the driver, but authorities say they're all expected to recover.

Two victims were taken to the hospital, two others received treatment and another was found to not have any obvious injuries.

There's no word on what caused the SUV driver to hit the victims.

The crash is under investigation.