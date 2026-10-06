Tempe burglar steals empty Mac Mini boxes instead of computers

The Brief A man broke the window of a Tempe tech company and stole what he likely thought were computers. Security cameras captured the suspect shoving dozens of Mac Mini boxes out of the window, leaving the actual computers behind. The business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.



A would-be thief was caught on camera not checking his inventory.

Security video shows the moment a man shatters the window of a Tempe business before scooping armfuls of boxes out with him, but the company says he should have paid more attention to what he was taking.

The backstory:

A tech company's security cameras captured the moment a man wearing a plaid shirt and black baseball hat shattered a glass window at the company’s office in a business park near University Drive and State Route 143 around 2 a.m. this past Sunday, Oct. 4.

"I come in, the window was smashed to pieces," employee Curran Rose said.

The man in the footage doesn’t even fully enter the building, instead sticking half his body through the blinds and shoving dozens of Mac Mini computer boxes out the window.

"Just him grabbing the boxes and taking them out with him," Rose said.

A tech company is searching for a man who shattered their window early Sunday morning and stole empty computer boxes instead of electronics.

Dig deeper:

FOX 10 asked Rose what the man in the video got away with, and if it was anything of value.

"Nope! Just empty boxes," Rose said. "Our computers were right there in front of them. They just steal the boxes instead. Really low IQ."

And for that, the business is grateful.

"They stole empty boxes. Everyone was laughing about it," Rose said. "I’m just glad no one was hurt."

But they know they got lucky.

"Just shocked mostly. My boss is still spooked that someone tried to break in," Rose said.

What's next:

The company has filed a report with Tempe Police, hoping somebody will recognize the man in the video, so he can't do damage anywhere else.

"We’re still trying to figure out who was this guy, we’re asking around the neighborhood," Rose said. "Just hope that we get the word out, find the guy, and capture him."

What you can do:

The business owner is offering a $1,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of the man in the video. Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact Tempe Police.

Map of the area where the crime happened