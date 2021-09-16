Tempe buys, converts motel into safe housing for city's homeless population

The City of Tempe is undergoing a big project to help tackle homelessness in the city, as they renovate an old motel, and turn it into a shelter.

The project could take some time, but city officials say these additional 60 beds are very much needed in the East Valley city.

"There just really aren't enough resources in our community or across the nation, really, to address this rise," said Deborah Arteaga, CEO the Community Action Agency.

Arteaga said they are seeing more and more people living on the streets. Last time the city took a count, they found 400 people were homeless in Tempe. She believes the problem has only gotten worse amid the pandemic.

"More recently, with the eviction moratorium expiring, we were experiencing people experiencing eviction throughout the pandemic, but even more so recently, especially among older adults," said Arteaga.

That, city officials say, is one of the many reasons why they decided to expand shelter and housing options for these families, through the purchase of a 40-room motel off Apache Boulevard. The city council approved the purchase, using $3.3 million of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan.

"To house the people of Tempe who are in need of shelter, people who might be sleeping in parks, people who might be sleeping on the river bottom at Tempe Beach Park. We have to find ways to really create safe, high-quality housing options, because the reality is no one deserves to live on the street. No one deserves to live in those kinds of conditions," said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

City officials say they will also be providing rapid housing services to help get these people into more permanent homes. Arteaga explains that this expanded shelter will make a world of difference to these families, because as things stand currently, there simply is not enough room.

"We're limited in where we can help individuals, even in our own agency," said Arteaga. "Our shelter beds are full every night, so it is frustrating for our human service workers right now."

Arteaga said it could take up to a year before the shelter is complete.

In the meantime they often transition shelter locations every night staying in churches.

