Tempe company answers the need for protective barriers during COVID-19 pandemic

The company E&E Exhibit Solutions in Tempe is changing its business model during this pandemic.

They usually build trade show displays but when these activities were shut down they started coming up with ways to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

They are now using products to create protective barriers and government agencies are interested.

They specialize in portable modular wall systems, creating wall dividers for social distancing and even a portable hospital rooms.

“It’s got its cot and can have medical supplies but the key is it can be set up quickly and easily," said Daniel Chaddock, President of E&E Exhibit Solutions.

And as a result, agencies from all over are reaching out for help. “We have had everything from local, National Guards in the East Coast, to construction companies that have been asked by Army Corps of Engineers to create these for them," Chaddock said.

The team says they've had to make the switch to assist quickly but hope their work can keep people safe.

“It has been rewarding and challenging to meet a different type of need than we have ever done," said Cynthia Chaddock, CFO at E&E Exhibit Solutions.

They are also creating face shields and have digital hand sanitizer kiosks.

They are prepared to help and say they will implement their new work into trade shows when business is back to normal in the country.