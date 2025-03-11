Tempe construction worker rescued after being struck by a wall

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A construction worker in Tempe on Tuesday afternoon was hit by a wall and needed to be rescued. The incident happened near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road on March 11.



What we know:

The worker, Tempe Police say, was reportedly struck by a wall while working on a new building near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road.

Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix firefighters were on the scene for the rescue.

"The worker was safely extracted from the fourth floor by crane operators in coordination with Fire Department Technical Rescue Teams," Tempe Fire said.

The worker's injuries aren't life-threatening and was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

What we don't know:

The fire department didn't detail what exactly led to the worker being injured.

