Tempe middle schooler fixes up trashed bike, gifts it to teacher

His grandpa's workshop might be Ryder Godemann's favorite place in the world.

"I'm going to fix it up… the peddles don't work," he said. "I think I enjoy stuff like this, projects that take awhile."

Tinkering with tools in an endless cycle of creativity.

"He's so creative, he's always using his hands, building, creating," said Jessica. "He can find trash and make it into treasure."

That's exactly what happened, says Ryder, when he noticed a trashed bike in an alleyway. The gears of his mind started spinning.

"Ryder is an exceptional innovator," Rebekah Shoup said.

Shoup was Ryder's 7th-grade social studies teacher at Fees College Preparatory Middle School in Tempe.

"I mentioned one time that I was looking for a mountain bike, and the next thing I know, he brought me a form one day saying, ‘I found you a bike, I’m going to make it,’" she said.

A form for Ms. Shoup to customize her new ride. All of it, for free.

"It's very nice to feel appreciated and seen," said Shoup.

Ryder got to work, eventually peddling in his creation.

Ryder Godemann

"I took apart the whole bike, I regressed the sprocket," he said.

"It feels brand new," Shoup said. "If you didn’t know it came from being recycled, you wouldn’t know it’s recycled."

All the while teaching everyone that man's trash is another man's treasure and that the treasure of kindness is priceless.

Ryder is going into the 8th grade in a few weeks. Shoup is continuing to encourage his creative mind by giving him broken things to fix up.