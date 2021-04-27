Tempe Police investigate deadly shooting near Loop-202 and Scottsdale Road

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one person dead and another injured, says the department.

The shooting happened near Scottsdale Road and Loop-202.

Police say one person died in the shooting and another was injured but is expected to be OK.

The suspect in the shooting hasn't been found.

There's another scene nearby that has roads near Arizona State University blocked off. It's not known if the scenes are connected.

University Drive will be closed in both directions between College and McAllister avenues for an investigation.

