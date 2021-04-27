Expand / Collapse search

Tempe Police investigate deadly shooting near Loop-202 and Scottsdale Road

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tempe Police investigate shooting at Loop-202 and Scottsdale Road

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one person dead and another injured, says the department.

The shooting happened near Scottsdale Road and Loop-202.

Police say one person died in the shooting and another was injured but is expected to be OK.

The suspect in the shooting hasn't been found.

There's another scene nearby that has roads near Arizona State University blocked off. It's not known if the scenes are connected.

University Drive will be closed in both directions between College and McAllister avenues for an investigation.

